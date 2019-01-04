IDG
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Sports

Golf: Three juniors score top-25 performances at World Junior Challenge

January 3, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Three of Cayman’s top junior amateur golfers impressed abroad at the 26th Canadian Junior Golf Association (CJGA) World Junior Challenge played held at Innisbrook Golf Resort, Palm Harbor, Florida 27-30 December.

Leading the way was 14-year old Justin Hastings. Competing in the Boys Under-19, Hasting rode a final round -1 (71) to finish tied for fourth overall with a three-day total score of +9 (223) among 72 golfers. Competing in the Boys Under-15, younger brother Andrew Hastings finished 25th overall with a three day total +48 among 32 golfers.

Reigning Caribbean Girls Under-15 champion Holly McLean finished tied for 10th overall shooting +38 (251) among 18 golfers.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze Generic
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: