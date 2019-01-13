IDG
News

Government helps Cayman Islands Red Cross with funds

January 12, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
The Cayman Islands Red Cross gets a helping hand from Government and a local private charitable foundation to the tune of $450,000. The funds will go towards helping the Red Cross renovate its headquarters.

Last July the Red Cross launched its “Shelter from the Storm” appeal to get help to fix up its George Town headquarters.

Home Affairs Minister Hon. Tara Rivers said the monetary contribution was necessary.

“The facility operates as a primary hurricane shelter and is the first shelter to open in the event of an emergency, so ensuring that it is fully operational is critical to the safety and wellbeing of the community,” said Ms. Rivers.

The Red Cross said the headquarters will be ready by 1 June.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

