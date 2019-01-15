Government says the new port will be built to take on Nor’Westers

A Government press release on Monday (14 January) addressed the recent flooding concerns associated with the proposed cruise port facility. The Public Works Department Major Projects office said “a wave overtopping study and flood risk assessment is being undertaken to ensure that flood risk to George Town for the areas to the North and South of the new development will be no greater than exists at present and will be reduced wherever possible. Therefore, the flood risk will not increase as a result of the new cruise berthing and cargo development.”

“In the footprint of the new development wave walls have been incorporated into the design that doesn’t exist at present to reduce wave overtopping and flooding in the cargo and cruise area in extreme weather conditions which will also protect central Georgetown.”

The Office also clarified that while the new piers will be better equipped to safely welcome ships in rougher weather than is currently the case, no ship would call on the new piers in the extreme conditions witnessed last month.

