Governor’s Linkedin profile cloned

January 10, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

H.E. Governor Martyn Roper has joined the list of public officials whose profiles have been cloned on social media.
On Thursday (10 January) the Governor’s Office issued a warning about a fake Martyn Roper Linkedin profile.

It was set up using the Governor’s personal information.

His office said a number of people were contacted from the bogus account. It was requesting contributions to support a charity. The matter has been reported to both Linkedin and police.

The Governor does have a LinkedIn account set up some years ago which carries his correct title and has over 500 followers.

The URL for this account is https://www.linkedin.com/in/martyn-roper-obe-78806793. Anyone who may have received such messages should contact the Financial Crimes Unit by emailing RCIPS.FCU@gov.ky.

 

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

