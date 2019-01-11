Governor’s Linkedin profile cloned

H.E. Governor Martyn Roper has joined the list of public officials whose profiles have been cloned on social media.

On Thursday (10 January) the Governor’s Office issued a warning about a fake Martyn Roper Linkedin profile.

It was set up using the Governor’s personal information.

His office said a number of people were contacted from the bogus account. It was requesting contributions to support a charity. The matter has been reported to both Linkedin and police.

The Governor does have a LinkedIn account set up some years ago which carries his correct title and has over 500 followers.

The URL for this account is https://www.linkedin.com/in/martyn-roper-obe-78806793. Anyone who may have received such messages should contact the Financial Crimes Unit by emailing RCIPS.FCU@gov.ky.

