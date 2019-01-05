IDG
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Business News Politics

Gov’t says Dutch blacklist “unjustified”

January 4, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman’s leaders return fire on the Dutch government describing its blacklist as “unjustified” and “wholly lacking in fairness and credibility.”
In a statement Friday (4 January) the Office of the Premier said the Dutch blacklist does not take into account Cayman’s adherence to international standards for tax transparency nor its participation with the OECD’s Base Erosion and Profit Sharing (BEPS) inclusive framework.
This week the Dutch Finance ministry published a blacklist of 21 low tax jurisdictions, Cayman was included in that list.
In its statement, the Premier’s Office said, “It is unfortunate that the Netherlands has chosen to attempt to divert criticism of its own tax practices by attacking the legitimate tax regimes of other jurisdictions.”

Cayman’s government said it will continue its commitment to adhering to global standards.

Read the Premier’s Office statement:

4-1-19 Netherlands statement

Read the Dutch Government’s statement here: https://www.government.nl/ministries/ministry-of-finance/news/2018/12/28/netherlands-publishes-own-list-of-low-tax-jurisdictions-in-fight-against-tax-avoidance

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze Generic
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: