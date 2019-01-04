IDG
GT collision leaves 1 hospitalised

January 3, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
An early morning collision Thursday (3 January)  left one person in serious, but stable condition.
Police said the incident happened around 2:20 a.m. on the northbound side of North Sound Road.

They said a black Ford SUV and silver Lexus carrying a total of six passengers collided, in the vicinity of Alissta Towers.

The northbound section of the road was blocked off as police and emergency personnel responded to the scene.
The road was re-opened to traffic around 7 o’clock.
Investigations are continuing.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

