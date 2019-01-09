Joe Avary’s Cayman Islands weather forecast: 8-9 January

Tue 86°F 74°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers with possible thunder. WINDS East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave height 2 to 4 feet.

Wed 86°F 74°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers. WINDS north to northeast at 5 to 10 knots during the day becoming 10 to 15 knots late tonight. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave height 2 to 4 feet.

Thu 83°F 73°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of morning showers. WINDS Northerly at 10 to 15 knots SEA STATE Moderate with wave height 3 to 5 feet.

Fri 85°F 74°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave height 2 to 4 feet.

Sat 86°F 74°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave height 2 to 4 feet.