IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
News Weather

Joe Avary’s Cayman Islands weather forecast: 8-9 January

January 8, 2019
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Synopsis:

 

An upper level trough over the western Caribbean will continue to support isolated showers over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Radar images show showers in and around Grand Cayman which are moving towards the west.
 
 
 
 

  • Tue

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers with possible thunder.

    86°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers with possible thunder.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave height 2 to 4 feet.

  • Wed

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers.

    86°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers.

    WINDS

    north to northeast at 5 to 10 knots during the day becoming 10 to 15 knots late tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave height 2 to 4 feet.

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of morning showers.

    83°F
    73°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of morning showers.

    WINDS

    Northerly at 10 to 15 knots

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave height 3 to 5 feet.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    85°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave height 2 to 4 feet.

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    86°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave height 2 to 4 feet.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: