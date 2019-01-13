-
Share This!
Joe Avary’s fantastic fisherman’s forecast: 11-13 January weekend
January 12, 2019
1 Min Read
You may also like
News • Politics
Winspear calls for Standards Law to be enacted urgently
January 12, 2019
Crime • Environment • News
Police: Kittiwake boat crash investigation could ‘take some time’
January 12, 2019
Business • Environment • News
Hamaty concerned as Royal Watler tenants denied first refusal
January 12, 2019
About the author
Joe Avary
Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.