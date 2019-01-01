Man in court for rape, threats to kill

A 46-year-old- George Town man has appeared in Summary Court on Monday (31 December) facing charges of rape and threats to kill.

Logan Bodden was granted bail when he appeared on the two criminal offences.

The charges arose out of an incident last Friday (28 December) in George Town.

Police say shortly before midnight on Friday they responded to a rape report in the Windsor Park area.

Mr. Bodden was arrested the following day.

He spent the weekend in lockup until he was formally charged Monday and taken to court.

