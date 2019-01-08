OECD officials visit Cayman, discuss efforts on tax transparency

High-ranking international tax policy and administration officials have paid Cayman’s leaders and local regulators a visit.

According to a Financial Services media release on Monday (7 January) Organisation for Economic, Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) Centre for Tax policy and Administration Director Pascal Saint-Amans and OECD Head of Unit for Harmful Tax practices Melissa Dejong were in Cayman last week.

Their visit was part of fulfilling their secretariat role.

They met with Cabinet, as well as, financial services industry officials.

Mr. Saint Amans commended Cayman’s efforts when it comes to transparency saying the government was building a positive reputation.

He added that he has heard “no complaints” from international governments regarding Cayman’s exchanges of information for tax purposes.

Read the full statement: OECD Tax Policy Representatives Visit Cayman – 7Jan2018

