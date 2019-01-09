IDG
Opposition Leader launches Cayman Islands People’s Alliance

January 8, 2019
Caroline James
Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller moved ahead on Tuesday (8 January) with plans to create what he calls the “Cayman Islands People’s Alliance”, the new movement he says is coming early this year.

In his New Year’s address, Mr. Miller said there were many aims of the alliance, including creating opportunities for the marginalised in society.

Mr. Miller joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales live on Tuesday (8 January) to explain what his alliance is and who is on-board.

