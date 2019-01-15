Panton weighs in on attacks on the Financial Services industry

Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) Chairman Wayne Panton says the attacks on Cayman’s financial services industry is everybody’s business.

Speaking on Cayman Crosstalk on Monday (14 January) on Rooster 101.1 FM Mr. Panton said the criticisms about how Cayman operates will continue.

However, he said, Cayman cannot afford to give up when it comes to protecting the local industry.

“We can’t simply throw our hands up and ignore it and turn our backs and say ‘We will not do this and we will not do that.’ We will end up being like some of the small international financial centres that are constantly on blacklists and that has a very negative impact,” said Mr. Panton, a former Financial Services Minister.

Last month the Dutch government blacklisted 21 countries including Cayman.

