Police record 10 burglaries in active New Year’s for thieves

It was an active New Year’s for thieves.

The RCIPS told Cayman 27 it recorded 10 burglaries and three attempted burglaries between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Police said eight of those burglaries and two attempted burglaries were recorded in the ‘beat seven’ area, with the majority taking place in the South Church Street area.

In mid-December, the RCIPS alerted the public to an uptick in burglaries and vehicle break-ins.

Police are also reminding the public not to leave packaging for gifts and electronics outside with ordinary garbage, as this may alert criminals to new big-ticket items inside the home.

The RCIPS has compiled a list of holiday crime prevention tips that can be viewed by clicking this link.

