Business Crime News

Police to get boost in numbers for 2019

January 12, 2019
Caroline James
The RCIPS said on Friday (11 January) they are set to get a boost in manpower this year.

In figures obtained by Cayman 27, we learned arrangements are being made to add 48 more staff this year.

Half of that cohort will start training in ten days time on 21 January and the remaining 24 will begin in May.

And some of those additional hands will be heading to the Traffic Unit. For the man in charge of policing Cayman’s roads, any increase in staffing is welcomed news.

“It is one of the important topics that relates to the Commissioner of Police. I’ve already had an additional member of staff starting today, so it’s going to happen, our numbers have already increased… and we should be increasing [again] within another week or two,” Inspector Ian Yearwood said.

Once trained, the officers will be assigned across all departments, but a number will be slated specifically to provide extra policing to North Side and East End.

The RCIPS also revealed experienced specialists may also be recruited to meet demands as needed throughout the year.

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

