Police to get boost in numbers for 2019

The RCIPS said on Friday (11 January) they are set to get a boost in manpower this year.

In figures obtained by Cayman 27, we learned arrangements are being made to add 48 more staff this year.

Half of that cohort will start training in ten days time on 21 January and the remaining 24 will begin in May.

And some of those additional hands will be heading to the Traffic Unit. For the man in charge of policing Cayman’s roads, any increase in staffing is welcomed news.

“It is one of the important topics that relates to the Commissioner of Police. I’ve already had an additional member of staff starting today, so it’s going to happen, our numbers have already increased… and we should be increasing [again] within another week or two,” Inspector Ian Yearwood said.

Once trained, the officers will be assigned across all departments, but a number will be slated specifically to provide extra policing to North Side and East End.

The RCIPS also revealed experienced specialists may also be recruited to meet demands as needed throughout the year.

