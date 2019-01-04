IDG
Premier predicts bright future for Cayman economy

January 3, 2019
Caroline James
The highest number of employed Caymanians since 2007 – that was one of the positive consequences of Cayman’s growing economy, according to the Premier.

In his New Year’s message, Hon. Alden McLaughlin highlighted the islands’ job growth and reduced unemployment. He said the country’s future prospects look bright for 2019.

“Growth will continue this year and bring more opportunities for Caymanian businesses and the Caymanian people,” Mr. McLaughlin said.

He added: “We are moving forward with the development of Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman, or WORC for short. The objective of  WORC is to oversee the labour market, including the work permit and residency regimes and to ensure that all Caymanians have a fair opportunity.”

The last recorded data for employment was filed by the Economics and Statistics Office in September for Spring 2018, which showed an increase of 2.4 % from the same time in 2017, with nearly 21,000 Caymanians in jobs.

Mr. McLaughlin also singled out the private sector as a contributor to economic growth. He praised Cayman Enterprise City and TechCayman for “embracing opportunity”.

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

