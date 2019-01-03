IDG
Premier promotes port project in New Year’s Day message

January 2, 2019
Caroline James
The proposed port facility was front and centre of Government’s plans for 2019 on Wednesday (2 January).

In his New Year’s Day address, Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said it was essential to deliver what he called a “critically important project.”

Mr. McLaughlin said the facility was crucial to secure Cayman’s economic future.

“At a time when significant economic threats are looming, we cannot and must not turn our backs on $245 million of net economic benefit, hundreds of construction jobs, and then decades of increasing employment and business opportunities for Caymanians that the cruise berths will bring,” Mr. McLaughlin explained.

He insisted: “Neother can we turn our backs on the opportunity to modernise and enlarge our now out-dated cargo port.”

The Premier’s statements came amid a push from Cruise Port Referendum Cayman to trigger a people-initiated referendum, as there are financial and environmental concerns surrounding the capital project.

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

