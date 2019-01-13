Professional driving instructor reveals his top tips for road safety

The ambulance involved in a rush-hour collision last week (4 January) is not yet back in action as of 11 January and the extent of the damage is still being assessed. However, the three people hospitalised after the collision have now been released.

Cayman 27 has been talking to the experts to find out exactly how you should deal with emergency services vehicles on the road.

Martin Anthony Senior of Martin’s School of Motoring explained the best thing to do when you hear a siren when you are driving is lower your window and hear where the sound is coming from. Then, either slow down, or speed up, to get out of the way of the vehicle.

“As soon as you see the ambulance vehicle, find a convenient place to pull over and stop and just wait,” Mr. Anthony advised.

He added: “Even if other cars decide to go past you. Just wait in your position. When the vehicle is clear, you can continue your journey.”

But beyond the usual problems with speeding, mobile phone usage and drink driving common to any country, he says Cayman also has a unique issue to contend with.

“A lot of licenses are just exchangeable, rather than having to take training and road tests, that’s a contributory factor as well,” he said.

Cayman’s roads police chief inspector said roundabouts are one of their policing priorities for the New Year.

Mr. Anthony offered two tips from his experience:

“Rule number one: always focus on the car in front of you until it’s completely gone from the roundabout, then you focus on the roundabout. Rule number 2: always give way to traffic coming from your right and traffic already on the roundabout,” he cautioned.

He highlighted the areas where it can get confusing on the roundabout as a potential stumbling block for drivers:

“You are allowed to stay in the right-hand lane if you’re going straight ahead when the exit has two lanes. Do not give a right signal, but make sure you signal left when you leave,” he explained.

So, as he trains the next generation of drivers to get it right, where has he seen people getting it wrong?

“You will find over here a lot of drivers, which is the wrong way, come through here on the left, they do not signal and go all the way round from that left lane. That is totally wrong, you will get a problem if a vehicle is coming straight ahead,” Mr. Anthony said.

And he shared the same bugbear of many drivers on Cayman’s roads.

“A lot of drivers do not signal, so you are second-guessing what they’re going to do. So if that is the case, just be patient, never run out of patience when driving a car,” he offered as a tip to driving in general.

He also suggested always leaving plenty of time and just relaxing when you get behind the wheel.

Advice for life, perhaps, as well as, for the road.

