RCIPS partners with NRA to make Cayman’s roads safer

January 7, 2019
Caroline James
Inspector Ian Yearwood, the RCIPS traffic unit chief, said on Monday (7 January) that working closely with the National Roads Authority was a priority for the Road Policing Unit as they lay out their agenda for 2019.

Under the auspices of “education, enforcement and engineering,” Inspector Yearwood told Cayman 27 their partnership with the NRA had already got off to a good start, tackling problem areas when it comes to road collisions.

“I can say in 2018, specifically North Church Street, we identified some engineering flaws along that road and we were able to work with NRA to have that rectified,” Inspector Yearwood explained.

He added the result was “we have already seen a decrease in motor vehicle collisions along North Church Street.”

He went on to clarify that the NRA will focus on Cayman’s road engineering, while the police will address the education and enforcement prongs of improving road safety.

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

