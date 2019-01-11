IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Environment News

Replacement of faulty airbags starts

January 10, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
2 Min Read
(Credit: CBS News)

Just over 150 people turned up to have their Honda airbags replaced for free at the carpark near Fosters on Thursday (10 January.)

This comes as the Japanese car company issued a global recall after a defect was discovered in some of its vehicles.

Honda technician expert Kevin Newby said you cannot take chances with these airbags. The faulty Takada airbags have killed 23 people and leaving many with injuries worldwide.

“This component on a scale from 1 to 10, I would say its extremely dangerous, I would say it’s a 10 you cannot trust this to do its job,” said Mr. Newby. Thursday efforts are aimed at helping keep local Honda owners safe.

John Barden said his airbag hasn’t deployed and he intends to keep it that way.

“Fortunately, I haven’t and none of my family haven’t either so it’s not an incident we want to experience and so I really support this initiative,” said Mr. Barden.

The faulty airbags are affecting over 3.2 billion cars worldwide including Honda and other brands. Veronica Evans welcomed Thursday’s effort.

“I know it’s a big project they have put on and I thank them for what they have done because they are thinking about people and saving lives,” said Ms. Evans.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: