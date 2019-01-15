Search for Fire Chief begins: Hails given option to apply

The Fire Services top post is back on the market.

Fire Chief David Hails’s contract comes to an end on 31 January.

On Monday (14 January) Government Information Services (GIS) confirmed the Home Affairs Ministry has started its recruitment process for Cayman’s Fire Chief.

Mr. Hails has been at the helm of the Fire Services since his appointment in February 2016.

He was given a three-year contract back then. The UK national was the first non-Caymanian to hold the Fire Chief position in more than 50 years.

GIS told Cayman 27 Mr. Hails was given the option to apply for the position.

The recruitment process started recently as is required by law.

Mr. Hails, GIS said, was advised in advance the process was starting.

Cayman 27 reached out to Mr. Hails for comment, we are yet to hear back.

