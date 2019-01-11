Simply Queen to headline Taste of Cayman

Simply Queen, an international Queen rock group tribute band, is the headline act for this year’s Taste of Cayman main stage.

On Wednesday (9 January) organisers revealed the Canada-based band, building on the box office success of the Queen bio-pic Bohemian Rhapsody which took top honours over the weekend at the Golden Globe awards.

Local bands including the Neverines and Beneil Miller and the Fyah Squad Band will also accompany Simply Queen on the festival’s main stage.

The event takes place on 26 January at the Festival Greens at Camana Bay.

