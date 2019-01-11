IDG
South Sound Boardwalk damaged again

January 10, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
The South Sound boardwalk has been damaged for the second time in three months, further delaying its official opening.

According to a Government Information Services official, the boardwalk was damaged on Tuesday (8 January) when a large truck was exiting from a temporary access road at a development site nearby. The owner of the truck has agreed to cover the cost of repairing the damage and work is expected to begin soon.

The official said the area has been temporarily blocked off until construction on the adjoining property is completed.

The cost of the damage and the length of time it will take to repair was not released.

About the author

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

