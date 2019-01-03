Speaker Bush pitches skyscrapers in New Year’s message

Speaker of the House Hon. McKeeva Bush is aiming high for 2019, revealing in his New Year’s message a plan to attract the wealthiest of the wealthy to our shores.

“I want to see buildings’ heights change, move to perhaps 50 or 60 stories — even if only for one building — for tourism, residential and commercial businesses to make a mark in the region to say this is the new Cayman Islands of the future, so that the wealthiest among the wealthy will work, shop and live there,” said Mr. Bush in his videotaped message.

Mr. Bush said lifting current building height restrictions could ensure a good livelihood for future generations of Caymanians.

He said courting ultra-high net worth individuals could create a new economy and protect against the unpredictability of what he called ‘metropolitan and powerful countries’ that could threaten Cayman’s existence.

