Squash: Chaloner steps down as CINSA National Coach

Cayman Islands National Squash Association (CINSA) Head Coach Mark Chaloner has resigned after six years on the job.

The former World No. 7 and Commonwealth Games gold medalist says it was tough decision that had to be made.

“I really enjoyed working with all of the kids, especially the national teams,” said Chaloner. “There’s various really good players here such a small place.”

Much like many of Cayman’s national athletes and coaches, Chaloner says worklife took precedent over his responsibilities for a sport he loves, and a programme he helped build.

“We actually had our third child, so that adds a different dynamic to home life, family life. I have a flexible job and working life, so I actually like to be at home for meal time, and things like that.”

With Chaloner’s departure, many wonder who will step up in his absence? Four-time national champion Cameron Stafford says he’s putting aside his pro career to pitch in.

“At the end of the day, the programme must go on,” said Stafford. “I’m one these people that is very passionate towards the juniors. I am one of the most active coaches in the Cayman Islands as it stands. I’ve been getting on the court with the juniors everyday, seven days a week. I’ve been working around the clock to get their games to the next level.”

While CINSA decides on who to hire next, Stafford says he wants lead the junior programme alongside doubles partner and new South Sound Squash Club manager Marlene West.

“I feel like Marz and I can be one of the people to run it,” said Stafford. “I understand what CINSA wants to do but we will see what happens with that.”

For now, Chaloner says he’s sticking around to coach part-time on the side, but he says if anyone can fill the void, it’s Cayman’s dynamic duo.

“Marlene is more than capable of anything that goes on here,” said Chaloner. “Anything Cameron can do regarding squash, that’s his biggest skill. It’s going to be good for him. He’s a local kid, grew up here, and has put a lot of time and effort into squash. I can see him growing in the role of helping especially youth players in the near future.”

We reached out to CINSA for comment on the hiring of Cayman’s next national squash coach but did not hear back.

