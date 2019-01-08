Swimming: Sellars breaks Butler’s 800m Free record in first meet of 2019

Seven Mile Swimmers Will Sellars swam to a record performance at the ‘Friday Night Lights’ Distance Challenge (4 January) hosted by Stingray Swim Club at the Lions Pool.

The 12-year old’s time of 10:05.48 in the 800m Freestyle set a new Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) record for Boys 11-12, previously held by Geoff Butler (10:14.52) since 2008.

Swimmers also hit the pool Saturday (5 January) for the Ernst & Young Sprint Meet.

View all the results of January’s Friday Night Lights here. The Distance challenge was individually scored by FINA points which ranks swims based on top performances each year. View those results here.

View all the results of the EY Sprint Meet here, along with the High Point winners here.

