Caribbean journalist Tammi Sulliman returns to Cayman 27.

On Tuesday (8 January) Hurley’s Media announced Ms. Sulliman’s addition to the Cayman 27 team, saying she will manage the station; including news, community content and programming.

Ms. Sulliman has more than 18 years experience in the media industry.

She will resume a weekly political talk show in the coming months.

Read the full statement on Ms. Sulliman’s return here:

Tammi Sulliman returns to Cayman 27

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print