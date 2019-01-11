IDG
‘The coalition government is working’ says Speaker Bush

January 10, 2019
Joe Avary
While the Opposition Leader pushes his alliance, Speaker of the House Hon. Mckeeva Bush said he believes the Unity Government coalition is working, and he hopes to see it last.

Mr. Bush told Cayman 27 while certain things could be done differently, and the nation still faces challenges, he said, on the whole, the unity government is doing a good job.

He said he gets a sense of fulfillment in seeing initiatives he has advocated for years come to fruition.

“I don’t want to be part of Cabinet, I am happy as the Speaker, I am seeing the things that I had talked about and are still in my manifesto getting done, I know the Premier is working hard, I know he’s got his hands full. I know the various ministers, they have their hands full, they are working hard. The coalition is working,” said Speaker Bush.

And while Mr. Bush said he supports the Unity Government, he said his Cayman Democratic Party (CDP) is looking forward to the next general election.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

