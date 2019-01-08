Top Story: Miss Cayman Islands Universe back home

IDG
January 8, 2019
Caroline James
Miss Cayman Islands Universe Caitlin Tyson was back home on Monday (7 January) and back in the Cayman 27 studio to share her experience of competing.

Shortly before Christmas, she went head-to-head in the Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand and on Monday she sat down with Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales to discuss her experience.

 

