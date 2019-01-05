On Friday’s (4 January) edition of Reporters Roundtable Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales, Caroline James and Joseph Avary discussed this week’s top news-making stories including the latest on the South Sound Boardwalk and one family’s challenge in adopting a dog.
-
Top Story: Reporters Roundtable
January 4, 2019
1 Min Read
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
