Weather

Weather forecast for January 14th – 15th 2019

January 14, 2019
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

SYNOPSIS:

Slight to moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure system over the western Atlantic Ocean.  Radar images show no showers in the Cayman area.

THE FORECAST:

 Today: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the low 80’s °F. Winds will northeasterly at 10 to 15 knots.  Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

 Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the low 70’s °F.  Winds will northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

 TIDES:

Today: High 9:05 a.m. Low 3:04 p.m. High 8:08 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 2:40 a.m. High 9:32 a.m. Low 3:29 p.m. High 8:37 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:06 p.m. Today.

SUNRISE: 7:02 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Wednesday morning.

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

