Weather forecast for January 14th – 15th 2019

SYNOPSIS:

Slight to moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure system over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show no showers in the Cayman area.

THE FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the low 80’s °F. Winds will northeasterly at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the low 70’s °F. Winds will northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 9:05 a.m. Low 3:04 p.m. High 8:08 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 2:40 a.m. High 9:32 a.m. Low 3:29 p.m. High 8:37 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:06 p.m. Today.

SUNRISE: 7:02 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Wednesday morning.

