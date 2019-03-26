345 Athletics Club middle distance runners thrive in tumultuous track season

Three 345 Athletics Club runners hit new qualifying standards 22-23 March at the 2019 CARIFTA Trials held at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

As sprinters struggle to stay healthy without proper in season practice and limited facilities, we speak with Head Coach Derek Larner on how his athletes have overcome the odds. 345 AC make up almost half of Cayman’s crop of CARIFTA qualifiers ahead of the 48th CARIFTA Games held 20-22 April in Grand Cayman.

One of Larner’s runner who has excelled this season 15-year old Levi Superville. At Saturday’s Trials, Superville clocked a personal best in the 1500-metres with a time of 4:15.1 seconds, while hitting a second CARIFTA cut in the Under-17 Boys 3000-metres with a time of 9:30.13.

