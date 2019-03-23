Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

55-year-old man killed in Cayman Brac hit and run

March 23, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
A Cayman Brac man is left to die after a suspected hit and run Friday (22 March) morning.
This is the first road fatality for 2019 on Cayman Brac.
Police said the 55-year-old man was found unresponsive in the street on Watering Place Road.
He was in the vicinity of Esperanza Bar.
Police said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
No vehicle was present, but police said the circumstances strongly suggest a hit-and-run.
The area in the vicinity of the incident remained cordoned off for investigators to conduct their inquiries late Friday evening.
Traffic was being diverted through Anne Tatum Road and Ashton Reid Drive.
Police have not released the victim’s identity. It is their policy not to release names until relatives are informed.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

