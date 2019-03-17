Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Athletics: Event schedule released for 2019 CARIFTA Trials

March 17, 2019
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Athletics Association (CIAA) has released the event schedule for the 2019 CUC Youth Track & Field Championships, also known as the CARIFTA Trials, scheduled for 22-23 March at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

The meet was originally scheduled for 15-16 March but was pushed back due to incomplete renovations on the George Town facility.

This will be just the second local meet of the season, and the first on the newly renovated surface.

The ‘Last Chance’ meet 5-6 April is the third and final competition before the 48th CARIFTA Games held 20-22 in Grand Cayman.

View the event schedule below:

 CUC Youth & Carifta Champs Order of Events DAY 1

CUC Youth & Carifta Champs Order of Events DAY 2

