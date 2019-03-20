Athletics: New PB lands Brown AAC Athlete of the Week

Milligan College freshman Rasheem Brown has hit the ground running to start the outdoor track & field season.

After capturing the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Indoor Track & Field hurdles title, the 18-year took first overall in the men’s 200-metres at the Lenoir-Rhyne Invitational in North Carolina Saturday (16 March) with a new personal best of 21.74 seconds.

“I went into the race with the same mindset as the hurdles which is to be aggressive,” said Brown. “During the race, I got off a fairly good start. I ran off the curve, kept my composure and stayed relaxed.”

Brown says the 200-metre dash isn’t a new addition to his outdoor track and field repertoire that generally includes the 110-metre hurdles and the 100-metre dash.

“In training, my coach and I have been working on my endurance for the hurdles,” said Brown. “The 200 this weekend was a test of my endurance level. As the season goes on, I’ll be running 200 just to see my strength base again.”

This season, Brown set new AAC and NAIA Championships records in the 60-metre hurdles en route to claiming both titles. The 18-year old will return to Grand Cayman 20-22 April for the 48th CARIFTA Games where he will compete in the 110-metre hurdles.

