Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Sports

Athletics: New PB lands Brown AAC Athlete of the Week

March 19, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Milligan College freshman Rasheem Brown has hit the ground running to start the outdoor track & field season.

After capturing the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Indoor Track & Field hurdles title, the 18-year took first overall in the men’s 200-metres at the Lenoir-Rhyne Invitational  in North Carolina Saturday (16 March) with a new personal best of 21.74 seconds.

“I went into the race with the same mindset as the hurdles which is to be aggressive,” said Brown. “During the race, I got off a fairly good start. I ran off the curve, kept my composure and stayed relaxed.”

Brown says the 200-metre dash isn’t a new addition to his outdoor track and field repertoire that generally includes the 110-metre hurdles and the 100-metre dash.

“In training, my coach and I have been working on my endurance for the hurdles,” said Brown. “The 200 this weekend was a test of my endurance level. As the season goes on, I’ll be running 200 just to see my strength base again.”

This season, Brown set new AAC and NAIA Championships records in the 60-metre hurdles en route to claiming both titles. The 18-year old will return to Grand Cayman 20-22 April for the 48th CARIFTA Games where he will compete in the 110-metre hurdles.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: