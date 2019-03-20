Tomlinson Furniture
Athletics: Wray sets school record at ‘Louisiana Classics’

March 19, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Xavier University of Louisiana freshman Shalysa Wray set a new school record in the women’s 400-metres Saturday (16 March) at the Louisiana Classics held at the University of Lousiana at Lafayette.

Wray placed fifth overall with a time of 56.57 seconds, besting the previous school record of 56.63 from 2017. The 19-year old has now qualified for the 2019 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Outdoor Track & Field National Championships held 23-25 May.

“The race was a bit challenging,” said Wray. “I didn’t run how I normally run a 400, but before the race I was told by my coach to just focus on qualifying for nationals.”

The mark was below her personal best of 54.20 seconds, but Wray is confident her times will improve as the season goes on.

“Based on the 4×400 relay I ran at my first track meet, I know can go faster,” said Wray. “I ran a split time of 53.50. This was my first flat-400 race, so I am grateful. I’ll be able to lower my time.”

Wray has also qualified for the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in both the 4×400 and 4×100 metre relays in just two collegiate meets this season.

On Tuesday, Wray was named Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week.

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

