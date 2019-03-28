Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Awards to be delivered by Royals at Pedro St James

March 27, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Their Royal Highnesses will attend the investiture at the birthplace of democracy in the Cayman Islands, Pedro St. James Castle.
On Wednesday (27 March) H.E. Governor Martyn Roper announced three special awards will be handed out at the investiture on Thursday (28 March.)
Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson will receive his Member of the British Empire award (MBE) from the Prince of Wales.
Also at the event, Jasmine Hospice Director Felicia McLean and Special Olympian Andrew Smiley will be awarded certificates and badges of honour for their service in the Cayman Islands.
Mrs. McLean is being honoured for her work in palliative care.
Mr. Smiley is being honoured for his contribution to local sports.
Cayman 27 will have live coverage of the entire event starting at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

