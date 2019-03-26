Boys to Men planning a trip to Cayman Brac

Boys to Men programme founder Christopher Murray is planning a trip to Cayman Brac for at-risk boys enrolled in the programme and he’s seeking the community’s support to pull it off.

Mr. Murray said the trip will be beneficial for both the boys and Brac residents.

He said elements of team building and community service will be incorporated into the trip.

“Out of the group of 35 boys, less than 15 of them have been to Cayman Brac. So they are excited to go there and it’s a cultural trip. We want to expose them to the cultural side of Cayman Brac and to introduce them to the senior citizens there and perhaps do some beach cleanups. However, we are soliciting as much help to get that going,” said Mr. Murray.

The trip is expected to happen after the boys finish their final exams at John Grey High School (JGHS).

If you would like to help fund the boys on their trip, call 916-5559.

