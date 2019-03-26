Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Culture News

Boys to Men planning a trip to Cayman Brac

March 25, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Boys to Men programme founder Christopher Murray is planning a trip to Cayman Brac for at-risk boys enrolled in the programme and he’s seeking the community’s support to pull it off.

Mr. Murray said the trip will be beneficial for both the boys and Brac residents.

He said elements of team building and community service will be incorporated into the trip.

“Out of the group of 35 boys, less than 15 of them have been to Cayman Brac. So they are excited to go there and it’s a cultural trip. We want to expose them to the cultural side of Cayman Brac and to introduce them to the senior citizens there and perhaps do some beach cleanups. However, we are soliciting as much help to get that going,” said Mr. Murray.

The trip is expected to happen after the boys finish their final exams at John Grey High School (JGHS).

If you would like to help fund the boys on their trip, call 916-5559.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: