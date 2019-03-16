Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Crime News

Burglars caught on camera: Police seek public’s help to find them

March 15, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Two burglars are caught on camera.
Police want your help to find them.


The men were caught on CCTV after an incident in the Fairbanks, George Town area.
It happened back on 3 January.


The perpetrators are described as two tall slim built males.
They were wearing light coloured shirts and long pants at the time.
Police said the men attempted to gain entry to a property but they were unable to do so.
If you recognise the men pictured you can call the George Town police station at 949-4222.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: