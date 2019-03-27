Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Cayman Airways urges extra early check-ins

March 26, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman Airways is advising passengers travelling Wednesday (27 March) and Thursday (28 March) to plan on heading extra early to the airport.
A number of restrictions and changes to traffic flows at Owen Roberts International Airport will be in place for the Royal Visit.
The national flag carrier is urging passengers to pay close attention to all advisories and make alternate arrangements when it comes to short-term and long-term parking availability at the airport.

Read more: https://www.caymanairways.com/PSAforHRH

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

