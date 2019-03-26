Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Business Culture News

Cayman Brac shines the spotlight on Agriculture

March 25, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Farmers took centre stage at the 16th annual Cayman Brac Agriculture show over the weekend.
Fresh produce, livestock and traditional arts and crafts were up for grabs at the Agriculture Grounds off Songbird Drive on the Bluff.
The annual event featured the best local farmers had to offer on the bigger of the two sister islands.
Attendees were treated to live performances from local entertainers.
Kids enjoyed fun activities including the ever-popular bouncy castle.
The Little Cayman agriculture show is set for 27 April.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: