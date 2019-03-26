Cayman Brac shines the spotlight on Agriculture

Farmers took centre stage at the 16th annual Cayman Brac Agriculture show over the weekend.

Fresh produce, livestock and traditional arts and crafts were up for grabs at the Agriculture Grounds off Songbird Drive on the Bluff.

The annual event featured the best local farmers had to offer on the bigger of the two sister islands.

Attendees were treated to live performances from local entertainers.

Kids enjoyed fun activities including the ever-popular bouncy castle.

The Little Cayman agriculture show is set for 27 April.

