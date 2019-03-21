Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Cayman CrossTalk 21 March 2019

Angela Sevilla
On today’s Cayman CrossTalk, host Woody DaCosta is joined by MLA Kenneth Bryan to discuss his motions to be presented in the Legislative Assembly.  Also, we talk about the details of the Soca Monarch Competition.

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

