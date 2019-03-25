Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Cayman Crosstalk

Cayman CrossTalk 25 March 2019

March 25, 2019
Paul Lankford
It's Medical Monday.  On today's Cayman CrossTalk, the doctors from Health City Cayman Islands joins host Woody DaCosta to discuss their experiences in the operating room.  We also have an open mic session to talk about the hot topic of population and skyscrapers in the Cayman Islands. 

Paul Lankford

