Cayman Islands weather forecast: 15-17 March weekend

March 15, 2019
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Synopsis:

 
 
 

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    87°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast 5 to 10 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    87°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Sun

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers

    87°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers

    WINDS

    Easterly at 5 to 10 knots

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet

  • Mon

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    87°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Variable at 5 knots or less.

    SEA STATE

    Smooth to slight with wave heights of less than 2 feet.

  • Tue

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers

    87°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers

    WINDS

    Variable at 5 knots or less.

    SEA STATE

    Smooth to slight with wave heights of less than 2 feet.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

