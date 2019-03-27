Cayman Islands weather forecast: 26-27 March

Synopsis:
A weak pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean will support light winds and slight seas over the Cayman area during the next 24 hours. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving towards the west.
