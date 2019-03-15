Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Dr. Bella Beraha, CHF Vice Chairperson, Dr. David Wolinsky, Cleveland Clinic and Ms. Rebekah Brooks, Mng. Dir. Baptist Int’l, C.I. to promote cardiac health and the latest cardiac research.
-
Share This!
Cayman Now: Cayman Heart Fund, 2019 12th Annual International Symposium
March 15, 2019
1 Min Read
You may also like
About the author
Angela Sevilla
Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.