CFATF CI evaluation report points to gaps in local resources, legislation

The Cayman Islands remains at risk for money laundering and terrorist financing.

That’s according to the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force.

On Tuesday (19 March) the task force released its fourth round mutual evaluation report on the Cayman Islands.

The 274-page report highlights local efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

But it said gaps in resources at the financial crime unit, as well as, limited legislative oversight have left the country’s financial services sector open to abuse.

Responding to the report Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said government is already addressing the taskforce’s recommendations as a matter of priority.

The Premier said, “The Cayman Islands remain fully committed to upholding the highest global standards on money laundering and terrorist financing. Our anti money laundering and counter financial terrorism action plan will send a clear signal that we intend to maintain those standards.”

Read the Government statement:

Cayman Islands committed to CFATF progress v2

Read the full CFATF report below:

cfatf-4meval-Cayman-Islands

