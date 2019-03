The call for more vocational and technical skills is growing in the Cayman Islands.

Those at the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) trying to answer that call by offering more options to upskill young Caymanians.

On Tuesday (19 March) Cayman 27’s Taylor Burrowes sat down with CIFEC Director Delores Thompson to discuss the issue and the school’s upcoming showcase.

To learn more visit:

https://schools.edu.ky/CIFEC/Pages/Home.aspx

