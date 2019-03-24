Tomlinson Furniture
Cops name Brac hit and run victim, suspects still being sought

March 24, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Today (24 March) police have released the identity of the man killed in a suspected hit and run on Cayman Brac.

He is Mitchell Marvin Ryan, age 55 of Cayman Brac. He was killed Friday (22 March.)

Mr. Ryan is the first road fatality for 2019.

Contrary to social media reports, police said, no suspects have been arrested in connection with Mr. Ryan’s death.

They said officers from the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit were deployed to Cayman Brac on Friday to assist in inquiries.

Those investigations remain ongoing.

Police said the 55-year-old man was found unresponsive in the street on Watering Place Road.
He was in the vicinity of Esperanza Bar.
Police said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
No vehicle was present, but police said the circumstances strongly suggest a hit-and-run.

Police continue their appeal for anyone with any information about this incident, including anyone in the vicinity at the time who may have seen a speeding or damaged vehicle.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331. Information can also be passed directly to police anonymously on the RCIPS website, or externally through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online.

Reshma Ragoonath

