The Department of Environmental Health warns against using certain packages of Pillsbury unbleached all-purpose flour.

It comes as the US flags the product for possible salmonella bacteria contamination.

Manufacturer Hometown Food Company has recalled 5 lb packages of the product with best by dates of 19 April 2020 and 20 April 2020.

Read more details on the advisory below:

Recall on Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour

