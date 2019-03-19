DOE, RCIPS host turtle-friendly lighting seminar

Endangered sea turtles face many threats, but the Department of Environment said there’s none greater than artificial lights on the beach.

Monday morning (18 March), the DOE and police made the case for turtle-friendly lighting to an audience of Seven Mile Beach property managers and other relevant stakeholders.

“Lighting is the most important threat to our turtle nesting populations because it will affect the future of our populations,” said DOE Research officer Janice Blumenthal.

She said each nesting season, thousands of sea turtle hatchlings fall prey to misorientation. Instead of following the light of the moon to sea, misoriented sea turtle hatchlings follow artificial lights into parking lots and onto roadways where they meet their untimely end.

“There are some properties that have 20 nests a year on a single property. If that property retrofits with turtle friendly lighting they will save thousands of individual hatchlings,” said Ms. Blumenthal.

There are three key principles to turtle-friendly lighting: keep it low, keep it shielded, and keep it long, meaning the wavelengths must be 560 nanometers or greater.

“It is a very attractive color, it resembles candlelight, but it is critical that it be the correct wavelength,” said Ms. Blumenthal.

Turtle-friendly lighting has been shown to not affect a property’s safety and security, said RCIPS Acting sergeant Jonathan Kern.

“The first question we get is will it impact the safety or the security of the site, and data that we get from the Florida state attorney’s office is that no it won’t, it doesn’t affect it,” said Mr. Kern.

While Cayman has no requirements for turtle-friendly lighting, it has been legally mandated in coastal areas of Florida for around 20 years, DOE environmental unit manager Wendy Williams told Cayman 27.

“They know what works, so we look to them for guidance on this and we would hope that in the future this does become a mandatory requirement on those nesting beaches which have the highest density of turtle nesting,” said Ms. Williams.

Ms. Williams said implementation of turtle-friendly lighting is included in the DOE’s draft species conservation plan for sea turtles, which hasn’t yet been publicly released.

The decision to begin public consultation on that plan will be made by the National Conservation Council, said the DOE.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

